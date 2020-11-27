Girlfriend Collective’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Now Includes Up To 50% Off Leggings

As the Yuletide expression goes: 'tis the season to be jolly... especially when the most covetable brands out there are dropping major Black Friday deals. Just as we were catching our breath after racing to scoop up discounted goods from the Outdoor Voices sale, another one is already rolling in that can not be missed: Girlfriend Collective's sitewide 30% off sale. No codes, no exceptions, only discounts. What's more, the brand just announced that for today and tomorrow only, all leggings are up to 50% off, which is the cheapest they've ever been.
Absolutely every single thing at the sustainable mecca for activewear is on sale— Bike shorts! Sports bras! Sweatsuits galore! — plus there's free shipping. And here's some more news to get those Black Friday fingers clicking: Girlfriend is simultaneously launching its first-ever Sherpa and Puffer collection ethically from recycled materials and yes, the 30% off promotion still applies. The super-soft sherpa jackets may be extra plush, but the wind-resistant, water-repellant puffers will keep you warm in temperatures as low as 18-28 °F (brrrrr). Whichever one speaks to you, it's all on sale and available in a wide range of sizes (XXS - 6XL).
While you'll probably end up wanting to add everything to your cart anyway, check out some of our top picks from the sale that we're sure will sell out fast. We know there are a lot of wild Cyber Week deals out there right now, but this is definitely not one to skip.
