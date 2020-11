These Black Friday Sex Toy Deals Are Already Buzzing

We've never been one to turn down a gift — even if it is, well, as unexpected as a sex toy . Didn't think giving your friends vibrators for Christmakkuah was the vibe? Think again: this year's Black Friday sale selection boasts a lineup of already-dropped sex toy deals that are nothing if not buzz-worthy. If you've been looking for something to get that hard-to-gift someone this holiday season , then may we suggest that the gift of pleasure may be just the ticket.