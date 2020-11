This year's Thanksgiving hits different, but we can still find familiar comfort in stretchy-pant season. Once we've taken down our Turkey-Day feasts (or around-the-corner takeout orders), it will be prime time to start strategizing big sale hauls on our #1 wardrobe essential : leggings — aka the ideal bottoms for melting into the couch, crushing leftovers, binging holiday flicks, and hibernating until springtime decides to roll around six months from now. Of course, leggings are also a solid choice for the active set who plan to actually step outside or attempt an at-home workout in them. However we choose to wear them, there's unifying news we can all rally around right now: ALL the big-name activewear brands who boast some of the most popular and bestselling pairs around are dropping early Black Friday deals . These major markdowns are coming from the likes of Nike, Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, and even Alo Yoga – and we've lined all of them up below. It'll be tough to find a better time to stuff our carts with such premium leggings' stock for such a premium slashed-price point, so scroll on down and shop every single pair worth scoring (and sinking into).