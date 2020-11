In a followup post, Lovato gave fans a front view of her fresh new haircut — a tapered side-shaved pixie — crediting her hairdresser and colorist, Amber Maynard Bolt , who also posted Lovato's headshot to her own Instagram page providing a bit more context to the transformation. "There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought," Maynard Bolt wrote alongside her post, alluding to the fact that this edgy new hairstyle may be symbolic of a new life chapter for the singer/songwriter.