But some other clues from the first package support the Lachey theory. For one, the mention of Hollywood and being “surrounded by heartache.” Although Lachey and the other members of 98 Degrees are all from Ohio, the band was formed in Los Angeles, California which is where Hollywood is. Lachey is also part owner of a team in the American Basketball Association called Hollywood Fame. The “heartache” clue could connect to Lachey’s song “What’s Left Of Me” about his feelings after a breakup. It is his most well-known solo single.