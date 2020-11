The first clue package introduced Crocodile as someone who grew up in Hollywood. He said he was “surrounded by heartache and instability.” There was also a shot of a hotel against a background that resembled Las Vegas. Crocodile’s backstory aligns with what Carter has shared about his upbringing. He joined the Backstreet Boys at age 13, making him the youngest member. His instability could refer to his drug and alcohol struggles starting from a young age, which he spoke about in an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show . The Las Vegas backdrop connects to his time in the band as well. The group headlined a residency in Las Vegas in 2016.