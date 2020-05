The moment I’ve been waiting for all season long finally happened last week on The Masked Singer . After 17 episodes, panelist Nicole Scherzinger finally guessed that singer Jesse McCartney is behind the Turtle mask which has been my theory since the beginning. The panel has been stuck on certain clues for weeks, thinking the Turtle is a former boyband member (which McCartney technically is) from a popular ‘90s group. Turtle’s semi-finals clue package included multiple Backstreet Boys references in an effort to further convince the panel that they are on the right path with their Turtle guesses. Nick Carter has already shot down the theory that he is the Turtle, but, could that have been a misdirect to keep the audience guessing? Could Turtle really be Carter while I have been completely off with my McCartney theory? Well, I don’t think so, but let’s look at these Backstreet Boys-related clues and see how they could also work as hints about McCartney’s identity.