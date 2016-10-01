Story from TV Shows

The Backstreet Boys Land A Spot On The Bachelor

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC.
Here's what we know about the next season of The Bachelor so far: First, two-time Bachelorette runner-up Nick Viall is starring. Second, one of the women ends up putting on a wedding veil early in the season for an unknown reason (maybe another fake wedding date?). And now, one group date appears to be taking place at a Backstreet Boys concert.

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Ashley Ionconni documented the Sept. 30 event on Snapchat, according to Hollywood Life. This is probably one of the first dates, since the contestants arrived at the Bachelor mansion on the 24th.

The concert took place at the iHeartRadio Theater in LA. It's a sneak peak of their "Larger Than Life" residency starting this March in Vegas, where they'll perform their biggest hits.
It looks like Viall and several lucky contestants even got to dance with the band.
There's yet another reason to be excited for the start of the season in January.
