Here's what we know about the next season of The Bachelor so far: First, two-time Bachelorette runner-up Nick Viall is starring. Second, one of the women ends up putting on a wedding veil early in the season for an unknown reason (maybe another fake wedding date?). And now, one group date appears to be taking place at a Backstreet Boys concert.
Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Ashley Ionconni documented the Sept. 30 event on Snapchat, according to Hollywood Life. This is probably one of the first dates, since the contestants arrived at the Bachelor mansion on the 24th.
The concert took place at the iHeartRadio Theater in LA. It's a sneak peak of their "Larger Than Life" residency starting this March in Vegas, where they'll perform their biggest hits.
So guys...I'm at the @backstreetboys concert...and I believe one of my good friends is about to get on stage with a lady...like a date...— Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) October 1, 2016
Check that, it's a group date. Ashley and Becca are snapping the whole thing. 7 girls on the date. pic.twitter.com/otNVcIUPdZ— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 1, 2016
It looks like Viall and several lucky contestants even got to dance with the band.
Same, @ashleyiaco, SAME. Our #TheBachelor @viallnicholas28 DANCING WITH THE BACKSTREET BOYS!?! Are you kidding?!? pic.twitter.com/SGj9mSlzEO— Bachelor Babe (@TheBachBabe) October 1, 2016
