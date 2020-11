The Crown’s Emma Corrin Proudly Flashes Her Armpit Hair

For Corrin, growing out her armpit hair was a decision she had long been considering, but only recently acted upon. "I’ve been meaning to grow it for quite a few years, but I’m recently single," the actress told the outlet. "I haven't done it before because I've been in a relationship and I guess I had been programmed to think that I should probably shave for the benefit of both parties. But fuck it — I don't really want to shave! I realized, 'Why did I ever bother?' It's been quite an underwhelming realization of, there's no drama in it. It's just there. I'm hoping it's on the path to becoming normal and it never has to be a thing you notice."