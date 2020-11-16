@sheadepmore
V IMPORTANT message about this Saturday! 🚨 #bidenharris2020♬ original sound - Shea Depmore
Reply to @jscal1 ILY ALL! 💞Ok when to post 🥞? #mapa2020 #army #bts #suga #jin #jhope♬ original sound - Shea Depmore
The TikTok kids are posting pictures of pancakes to overwhelm the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag. I made scallion pancakes this morning, so here’s my Chinese American contribution! pic.twitter.com/CEHq7jJ6Ua— Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) November 14, 2020
Bless the brilliant resistance of the Youths... I’m in!#MillionMAGAMarch #MillionsMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/dJ9BnIwCb5— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 14, 2020
Whoever did this is awesome. ❤️🙏🏽 💙#MillionMoronMarch #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/8kXzImjZNi— Mary Ann 🇺🇸🇻🇨🇭🇺 (@ogarro) November 14, 2020
Seeing @SheaDepmore trend number 2 in the U.S. is the 2020 turnaround I’ve been waiting for. Bring on the delicious, buttermilk goodness! #MillionsMAGAMarch #MAPA2020🥞 pic.twitter.com/etkCgywSAr— Rah #StaceyAbramsStanAccount (@TheRahJohnson) November 14, 2020