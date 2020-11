When asked why she chose to focus on pancakes for the demonstration, Depmore says, "I wish I had a deeper meaning for you." While the internet theorized that the idea came because so many states recently "flipped" to achieve a Biden victory , she says it wasn't actually that deep. "I wish I was that thoughtful. I just knew I wanted to give people something else to do instead of attending the protest. I thought that something should fit nicely into either a Proud Boys pun or the acronym MAGA. I spent forever trying to come up with something I liked to replace the G, but Make America Grits Again wasn't really doing it for me," she explains. "I don't know how I came up with pancakes, but the idea tickled me for some reason, and I thought we could be the 'Pancake Bitchez' instead of the 'Proud Boys.' Plus, it was a daytime march, so people could stay home and eat brunch instead of attending. That's about it."