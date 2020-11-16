TikTokers Are Scaring Themselves Senseless Over This Controversial Movie About A Missing Teen Girl

Megan Is Missing, a 2011 horror film, is randomly trending on TikTok, and almost everyone regrets pressing play. In fact, this movie so freaky that even the director logged on to issue a warning for new viewers. So, the question on everyone's mind is, what is this movie about and why is it so scary?
Megan Is Missing tells the story in found footage style of two 14-year-old best friends, Megan Stewart (Rachel Quinn) and Amy Herman (Perkins). After Megan begins talking to a boy she met online, she disappears, and Amy starts on a panicked search to find her. Directed by Michael Goi, the movie is not a true story, but it was said to be based on true child abduction stories, including that of Miranda Gaddis and Ashley Pond in 2002.
In his own TikTok post, Goi, who also wrote the film and has since worked on American Horror Story and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, said that he was tipped off my one of the film's leads, Amber Perkins, that the movie was blowing up on the app.
"I didn’t get to give you the customary warnings that I used to give people before they watched Megan Is Missing," said Goi, "which are: do not watch the movie in the middle of the night, do not watch the movie alone, and if you see the words 'Photo No. 1' pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you’re already kind of freaking out before you start seeing things that maybe you don’t want to see."
"Apologies to those who are already posting about how the movie is already freaked them out." Goi continued. "Fair warning to those of you who are still contemplating watching the film." Goi's warning message has already more than 5 million views on TikTok.
Still don't believe it can be that messed up? The movie was originally filmed in 2006, but didn't find distribution until five years later because people found it not only horrifying, but "exploitative." It has even been famously banned in New Zealand due to its "objectionable" nature. It's been called "torture porn" by critics, because of a full three-minute scene depicting sexual assault.
"The feature depicts sexual violence and sexual conduct involving young people to such an extent and degree, and in such a manner, that the availability of the publication is likely to be injurious to the public good," New Zealand's Office of Film and Literature Classification wrote.
But TikTok can't look away. "I didn’t think it was gonna be THAT bad i’m scared to go out now," one user wrote.
"Just finished "megan is missing" and I really wished I hadn't even watched it," wrote another TikToker, who went on to explain that it was so graphic she almost threw up.
As if this year wasn't scary enough already, TikTok. What happened to kitten videos and twerking?