Is Season 10 Of American Horror Story Bringing Sirens To The Shore?

On the heels of the debut season of Ratched — the first project after his brief hiatus from horror via Hollywood — Ryan Murphy is diving headfirst back into all things frightening with the return of American Horror Story. The tenth season of the chilling anthology series will be making its landing very soon, but it won’t be the only Murphy show giving us the creeps in the coming days.
Murphy has been teasing AHS fans about the next season for quite some time, and his most recent hint is probably the biggest clue yet about what we might expect to see in the latest installment of the popular show. On Tuesday November 10, he dropped an official poster for season 10 that pretty much confirmed theories across the fandom.
The poster showed a wide open mouth with razor sharp teeth, its tongue tattooed with promotion for the show. It wasn't captioned, but the tagged location was definitely a clue: Provincetown, Massachusetts, a Cape Cod town only miles away from filming location for 1975 thriller Jaws.
In March, Murphy captioned another season 10 poster showing two hands clawing the ground with "Things are beginning to wash up on shore." This latest clue seems to tie together theories that the upcoming season will probably have to do with sirens, a plot that has the potential to be truly nightmarish. Like mermaids, sirens are humanoid creatures mostly unknown to man, but they're not exactly good news. According to Greek mythology, sirens would lure sailors closer by singing sweet melodies only to kill them, sometimes by drowning, sometimes by eating them alive— which would explain the razor sharp teeth depicted in the the poster.
We don't know who's playing who yet, but the familiar faces of the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe (the RMCU, if you will) have signed on to star in the new season. Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will appear in AHS season 10. Macaulay Culkin will also enter the fray, possibly as a siren himself. I could see that.
AHS is not to be confused with American Horror Stories (plural!), the other upcoming spooky series that Murphy is working on. Instead of following one unique scary plot throughout the season, the new show will focus more on general horror lore, each episode exploring a different terrifying tale. Think Black Mirror, but through Murphy's eyes.
"We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore," Murphy said of the AHS spinoff on Twitter. "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…"
Well then. It looks like we're going to spend all of 2021 being scared senseless.