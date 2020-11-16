Demi Lovato’s “Unengaged” Jokes Prove She’s Done With The Max Ehrich Drama

Breakups are tough to go through, but they might be even tougher when you’re a celebrity — the entire world wants to know what went wrong. Demi Lovato’s recent breakup was especially public, and what made it worse was the fact that her ex-fiancé might be the one of most dramatic people with access to paparazzi photographers (as evidenced by his sulking on the beach post dumping). Just months after ending her engagement, the pop singer is in good spirits, proving that time is all it takes to move on.
Lovato was the star of the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, switching gears from performing to hosting the star-studded award show. In her opening monologue, she talked about how eventful (read: apocalyptic) this year has been, touching on some of her personal highs and lows.
"I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," the singer explained. "Don't get me wrong — it started out amazing! I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID hit, and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode and got engaged."
"I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert,” Lovato continued jokingly. "So basically the same as everyone else."
Lovato's monologue is definitely the abridged version of her quarantine. Shortly after revealing that she and Max Ehrich were engaged, chaos ensued; Lovatics unearthed (or photoshopped) old tweets of Ehrich talking down on his future-wife, raising questions about the character of Lovato's significant other. Although the singer initially pushed back against skeptics of her relationship, she ultimately ended things with Ehrich for personal reasons. He responded by having a fairly public meltdown, claiming that he had to find out about the breakup via social media.
A few months (and a super personal breakup song) later, and Lovato is living her best life. Clearly, nothing can stop the Demissance — not even a broken heart.