The Hard Truth Behind Hulu’s Run

Though it's not directly cited as an influence on Run, it's hard not to think of the real life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her abusive mother Dee Dee, whom she killed when she was 24. Their story was first highlighted by Michelle Dean at Buzzfeed whose article was later brought to life in the Emmy-winning Hulu series The Act . Dee Dee was seen as an incredible, caring mother who sacrificed everything for her disabled daughter, who struggled with many illnesses. But the reality of their relationship was far more tragic and cruel. Gypsy Rose was essentially tortured by Dee Dee, forced to undergo multiple invasive treatments and surgeries based only on the word of her mother. Though she was only diagnosed after her death, it was clear to experts that Dee Dee had likely suffered from FDIA, leading to her abuse of her daughter.