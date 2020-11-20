Chloe's reaction to the shocking reveal is one of Run's strongest and most subtly powerful moments and stands out as a great example of how the film treats disability with a respect and equity that's often lacking on screen. Chloe only resents her mother's lies, deceit, and abuse. In fact, she even states later in the movie that she's fine if she never learns how to walk again. Chloe's disability isn't questioned or seen as any kind of vilification or punishment, and her relationship with it doesn't change even when she discovers that her mother was the cause of her illness. Throughout the film we're treated to a portrayal of Chloe as a completely normal teenager who just happens to use a wheelchair. That's in part due to Allen's brilliant performance — she's a wheelchair user herself — and the set design of Diane and Chloe's home which is totally accessible until Diane doesn't want it to be, which is entirely the point. Chloe's ability and agency is only ever taken away due to her mother's abusive and controlling nature.