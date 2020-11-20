Run’s Kiera Allen Is An Action Star Like You’ve Never Seen Before

“What was really cool is that Aneesh and I worked together so much on the character and on how her surroundings would reflect who she was. We had a lot of conversations about what would be in her room, and he actually had me put together a whole list of things I would find in her room. What kind of music would she be listening to? What things would she be doing in her spare time? What books would she have on her nightstand? The credit goes to the whole artistic team, but it’s very rare as an actor that you have the opportunity to give your own input and say what I feel like home would be like for this character. That collaboration was definitely a highlight of pre-production for me.”