Apparently, This Fox News Contributor Thinks Whoopi Goldberg Is The Head Of The Democratic Party

But it’s not just Kurtz who is angry at Whoopi for telling Trump voters to “suck it up.” Actor Antonio Sabato, Jr., a Trump supporter, fired back at Goldberg . "Whoopi's talking about sucking it up? You are voting for socialism? You are voting for locking people up?" Sabato Jr. said during an appearance on FOX Business Network. "The American people won this election because, at the end of the day, whether you like Trump as a person or not, you know that he's counting on you and he's working for you. These people -- Biden -- hasn't done anything in 48 years." Fox News analyst Brit Hume also spent time and energy lambasting Goldberg on air for her comments.