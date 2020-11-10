The Trump administration began the process to withdraw from the WHO back in July, but the Biden administration will stop those efforts ASAP. Biden has also said he would restore the White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, which was created by the Obama administration, after Trump got rid of it back in 2018. Finally, Biden wants to re-launch the U.S. Agency for International Development’s pathogen-tracking program called PREDICT, which Trump had cut too.