Clare Crawley’s Engagement Ring From Dale Moss Is (Truly) Radiant

After just three and a half episodes, Clare Crawley, the now-former star of the 16th season of The Bachelorette, waved goodbye to the ABC show to pursue an offscreen relationship with contestant Dale Moss. And as the show’s host Chris Harrison put it during the November 5 episode, the only possible way to end her stint on the show was with a proposal. At the end of Crawley’s half of the last episode, Moss got down on one knee and presented Crawley with a massive, glittering rock. “I’m gonna do it,” he said before kneeling. “You’re doing it,” she responded. As every viewer knew she would, she said yes.
Neil Lane, the official jewelry designer of the Bachelor Nation, provided Moss with a radiant cut diamond engagement ring. The center diamond is framed with two shield-cut diamonds and, according to E!, 145 smaller, round-cut diamonds, bringing the total weight of Crawley’s engagement ring to about 4.5 carats — all set on a platinum band. Of designing the ring for her, Lane told E! that it was “an absolute joy.” He added, “To create a ring that really embodies her spirit and their relationship — so big and full of love — was a really enjoyable experience. I wish these two many years of love and adventure and I am so honored to be a small part of this big love story for Clare and Dale.”
As soon as the proposal aired, Crawley made the news Instagram official, posting a slideshow of three images of her and Dale together, including two from the big night. Alongside the slideshow, she wrote, “It’s official!! Love wins!!!! 💍❤️!!! I love you Dale Moss!” Moss, too, posted photos from the engagement, with the caption, “Never a point I won’t show up for you 💍 🌹.” Crawley then posted an Instagram Story showing her and Moss embracing alongside the caption, “My love.”
After several attempts to find love on different Bachelor Nation shows, Crawley finally met her match. And now we get to two seasons for the price of one. Next up: Tayshia Adams.