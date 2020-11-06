Walmart’s Already Dropping BIG Black Friday Deals

Remember the past few years when we thought it was insane for the illustrious late-night shopping holiday, Black Friday, to start before Thanksgiving dinner even hit the table? Well, it wouldn’t be 2020 without a few surprises: it's the first week of November, and Walmart's Black Friday Deals For Days event has already started churning out discounts. What's more, the all-encompassing retailer is going to keep dropping deals like it's hot all the way through the end of the month.
We went ahead and scrutinized every single early markdown stocking Walmart's virtual aisles and deduced that this sale is, in fact, worth our hard-earned coin — with everything from AirPods to air fryers, Keurigs, and more for up to 53% off. But, the deal-hunting has only just begun. Click on to check out the steals you can score right now and bookmark this page for next week's fresh bounty of price-slashed products.
