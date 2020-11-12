Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City‘s Lisa Barlow Has An Unlikely Business Venture

Barlow's brand features three different tequilas: VIDA Blanco, VIDA Reposado, and VIDA Añejo. According to the website, each one is crafted in Arandas, Mexico using Tequliana Weber Blue Agave. The Blanco is bottled after the distillation process, the Reposado is aged for six months in white oak barrels, and the Anejo is aged for 24 months in French oak barrels.