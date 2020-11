Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City‘s Lisa Barlow Has An Unlikely Business Venture

Along with her husband, John, Barlow owns a tequila brand called VIDA . While that might seem like a standard avenue for entrepreneurs, especially celebrity-adjacent ones, this could be seen as an unusual choice for the Barlows as they are practicing Mormons , and Mormons do not typically drink alcohol. According to her bio on BravoTV.com , Barlow "considers herself 'Mormon 2.0,' as she is not one to adhere to all of the traditional and strict Mormon rules." In 2015, she told Salt Lake Magazine , "We love the industry we're in. We've never looked at it as a religious wrong decision. I love my business and I like my religion, too. It's about being a good person and doing good things for people."