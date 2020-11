Angel Merino’s Iconic Beauty Closet Is An Organizational Dream

If you're not already subscribed to Angel Merino (aka Mac_Daddyy ) on YouTube, here's the need-to-know backstory: after getting a job at a local MAC counter as a permanent artist, Merino felt inspired to begin sharing his work online; "I was finally in an environment where being unique and different was celebrated rather than frowned upon," he told Refinery29 in a previous interview. "I was showing up to work with eye looks and makeup, and I felt so empowered every single day. That's when 'Mac Daddy' came alive. I work at MAC, and I liked the word 'daddy' as being the 'daddy of makeup.' I ran with it, and it took off." In our latest installment of Beauty Drawer, the beauty guru give us an exclusive sneak-peek inside his next-level makeup closet (tucked inside his next-level) Los Angeles home. The space features drawers upon drawers of highly-organized palettes, complexion products, brushes, and more. "My beauty drawers reveal that I'm glam AF," he tells us. "There's tons of sparkle and tons of shine."