Angel Merino’s Iconic Beauty Closet Is An Organizational Dream

If you're not already subscribed to Angel Merino (aka Mac_Daddyy) on YouTube, here's the need-to-know backstory: after getting a job at a local MAC counter as a permanent artist, Merino felt inspired to begin sharing his work online; "I was finally in an environment where being unique and different was celebrated rather than frowned upon," he told Refinery29 in a previous interview. "I was showing up to work with eye looks and makeup, and I felt so empowered every single day. That's when 'Mac Daddy' came alive. I work at MAC, and I liked the word 'daddy' as being the 'daddy of makeup.' I ran with it, and it took off." In our latest installment of Beauty Drawer, the beauty guru give us an exclusive sneak-peek inside his next-level makeup closet (tucked inside his next-level) Los Angeles home. The space features drawers upon drawers of highly-organized palettes, complexion products, brushes, and more. "My beauty drawers reveal that I'm glam AF," he tells us. "There's tons of sparkle and tons of shine."
Unsurprisingly, some of his go-to makeup comes from brands big in the YouTube community: In addition to luxe brands like Chanel, Nars, and Tom Ford, Merino name-checks companies founded by fellow vloggers in the beauty community: there's Lunar Beauty, founded by Manny Gutierrez (aka MannyMUA), in addition to Patrick Starrr's just-launched brand, One/Size. Not to mention, Merino would be remiss to not shout-out his own brand, Artist Couture.
Peep the full tour in the video above and shop a few of Merino's favorite beauty gems below.
