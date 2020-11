Why Did The Royals Cover Up Prince William’s COVID-19 Diagnosis In April?

The knowledge that William tested positive without anyone outside of The Firm knowing about it is disturbing many people across the United Kingdom. While his health is technically his personal business, as an official and active member of the Royal Family, what happens to William is actually a very big deal. For starters, William is the second in line for succession for the throne , falling in line right after his father. If something were to happen to Queen Elizabeth , and Charles and William were to undergo COVID-19 complications, the next viable option for the throne would be Prince George — a seven-year-old.