Is Baby Sussex In Line For The Throne?

Now that the British royal family is stacked with kids , many less familiar with how the succession line works will likely want to know where Baby Sussex fits into the equation. Yes, Prince Harry and Markle's son is in line for the throne, but he's more likely to benefit from the upscale life of royalty without much of the responsibility of wearing the heaviest crown for a long time (and honestly, that sounds like a pretty nice deal). He isn't even automatically born a prince like his cousins, Charlotte, George and Louis. It's up to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to give him the title.