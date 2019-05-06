Is Baby Sussex In Line For The Throne?

Since Baby Sussex is the child of Prince Harry, who himself is lower down the totem pole than his older brother William and his children, he is seventh in line to the British throne. In order of succession, it starts with his grandfather, Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins George, Charlotte (since The Succession to the Crown Act in 2013, succession to the throne is now based just on birth order, not sex), and Louis, his father, and then him.