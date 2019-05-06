Is Baby Sussex In Line For The Throne?

The wait is over — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially parents (congrats!) It was announced that Markle gave birth to a baby boy, weighing seven pounds and three ounces, at 5:26 a.m., local time, according to Buckingham Palace.
Now that the British royal family is stacked with kids, many less familiar with how the succession line works will likely want to know where Baby Sussex fits into the equation. Yes, Prince Harry and Markle's son is in line for the throne, but he's more likely to benefit from the upscale life of royalty without much of the responsibility of wearing the heaviest crown for a long time (and honestly, that sounds like a pretty nice deal). He isn't even automatically born a prince like his cousins, Charlotte, George and Louis. It's up to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to give him the title.
Advertisement
Since Baby Sussex is the child of Prince Harry, who himself is lower down the totem pole than his older brother William and his children, he is seventh in line to the British throne. In order of succession, it starts with his grandfather, Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins George, Charlotte (since The Succession to the Crown Act in 2013, succession to the throne is now based just on birth order, not sex), and Louis, his father, and then him.
He is, however, ahead of his grandfather Prince Charles' younger siblings — his great uncles Princes Andrew and Edward and great aunt Princess Anne — and their children. Hopefully, the relationships around this complicated succession are all better than Succession's.
Advertisement