‘Tis The Season To Argue During Family Gatherings — But This Year, At Least We Can Mute Them

Now that I’m back in the city, I am falling into bad money habits again. I’m not going out to bars/out to eat so I’m saving money in that sense, but then I spend what I would be spending on food on athleisure. I did a therapy session with both of my parents. My dad normally gets upset when I share with him that I bought something new, and I feel like I always need to give him reasons as to why I purchased something. This past weekend I bought two (adorable) facemasks that cost $32 for a set of two. I told him how excited I was. I also then mentioned how I'm selling some of my clothes on Poshmark (mostly so I can keep up with my spending habits) — he said how maybe if I stopped buying things, I wouldn't have to sell things (true), but I love shopping and buying new things. I give myself reasons as to why I buy things, and I’m a very price-conscious shopper. Yet every time I buy something, I feel like I need to tell him it was cheap before I go into any other details. This is my own money, so I feel like I shouldn't need to explain my reasons for purchasing something.