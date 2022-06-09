On both the Spa and the Classic, you can control the water pressure to ease yourself into the whole butt-power-washing experience. Unless you’re a rip-off-the-bandaid type, I wouldn’t recommend going full throttle until you’ve eased into it first; the lower pressure is about as strong as a bubbling creek while all the way turnt-up feels like a concentrated and intense power-washing. If you turn the dial in the opposite direction, you will also see a “nozzle wash” option, which can be used to flush out the bidet by positioning the stream directly into the toilet bowl. I found this function really helpful after using toilet bowl cleaner to ensure that no excess product is left on my Tushy (both the bidet and my own).