Here’s Why It’s Significant That AOC Wore White On Her Vanity Fair Cover

Given the history of women in white in politics and AOC’s own past wardrobe choices, it’s no surprise that she once again donned the color for VF. Along with her white Aliétte suit, she also wore a handful of prominent designers for the spread, including recent CFDA winner Christopher John Rogers Loewe , and Wales Bonner. Staying true to her relatable character, the congresswoman accessorized with a necklace from one of Instagram’s most beloved jewelry brands Mejuri . The Diamond Line Necklace , which features a gold bar with 11 small diamonds on it, is currently available to buy for $310. According to the website, each piece of Mejuri jewelry is “handcrafted, fairly priced, and made to wear — forever. So you can make every day a luxury and look good doing it.” (One scroll through AOC’s Instagram, and you’ll spot her doing just that, with the necklace making an appearing on countless occasions, from Vogue Beauty Secrets videos to an Instagram Live with Elizabeth Warren to discuss the Essential Workers Bill of Rights.)