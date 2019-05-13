How Canadian Brand Mejuri Is Redefining The Jewellery Business

They keep prices low by being a “direct-to-consumer” business, meaning that they focus on online sales, with only two showrooms (New York and Toronto) so they almost completely cut out expensive manufacturers, marketing campaigns, and bricks-and-mortar stores that can cost traditional jewellery companies millions. Sakkijha would know. The former industrial engineer is the third generation of a family of Jordanian jewellers (she moved from Jordan to Toronto to do her MBA at Ryerson). The old-school model she grew up with is exactly why Sakkijha founded Mejuri. She wanted to bring fine jewellery to millennial women. Now, 75% of Mejuri’s customers are women buying for themselves, and 75% of those women are millennials.