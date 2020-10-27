Silk Dresses, Skateboard Credenzas, & ALL Of Etsy’s 2020 Design Award Winners

Since Etsy's launch in 2005, the marketplace has become known and beloved for cultivating an array of independent sellers spanning the globe; whether you're after a set of Scandi-inspired floating shelves from England or a statement-making jewelry piece from Israel, the site has it all. But, this abundance of extraordinary finds can also leave a shopper feeling overwhelmed — which is why Etsy launched its annual Design Awards last year to spotlight its best of the best offerings.
This year, for 2020's Etsies, a panel of judges (including actress and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson) selected 100 finalists from a pool of thousands of entries and then narrowed it down to a roster of 12 incredibly talented sellers — each of which embodies the Etsy spirit of skilled craftsmanship, ingenuity, and diversity. "I love the way all of the winners included detailed descriptions of their creations to really tell stories about how and why they were developed," Barrymore said in a statement. "I love reading about where creatives find their inspiration and Etsy really allows vendors to share this messaging and tell the stories behind their products for sale." In addition to the overall Grand Prize Winner, there are 10 category honorees for everything from Vintage and Pets to Accessories and Weddings. This year also saw the introduction of the program's first-ever People's Choice Award for even more crafty goodness to celebrate.
Ahead, discover which talented sellers are taking top honors in the worldwide search for the best of Etsy — and shop the very goods that earned them the big W in this year’s competition. There's everything from silk dresses to credenzas crafted from recycled skateboards, stylish floating cat beds, and beyond.
Ahead, discover which talented sellers are taking top honors in the worldwide search for the best of Etsy — and shop the very goods that earned them the big W in this year’s competition. There's everything from silk dresses to credenzas crafted from recycled skateboards, stylish floating cat beds, and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.