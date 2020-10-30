The darksaber is a black lightsaber with special abilities and a complex history, and it’s more than likely season 2 will get into some of these details. But the main thing you need to know now is that, as far as we currently know, there is only one darksaber in existence. It belonged to the first Mandalorian to become a Jedi, and has largely been held by Mandalorians for centuries, save for a short blip wherein a Sith stole it. Still, last we saw, it was in the right hands. The fact that an Empire leader now wields the darksaber is concerning for many reasons, but most importantly it seems to confirm Moff Gideon’s role in the Great Purge, the Mandalorian genocide. The saber also opens up a host of theories, but the most hotly debated is whether or not Moff Gideon is force sensitive.

