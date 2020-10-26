Why Is Kamala Harris Being Criticized For Dancing? Racism.

Though Noonan has also criticized Trump for a lack of gravity in the past, it seems like she doesn’t find it a problem anymore. In the same piece where she shows so much concern about Harris projecting a lack of strength, character, and class, she praises the "liveliness" of Trump’s rallies and doubts whether Democratic supporters have the same enthusiasm. Noonan did point out that Democrats aren’t holding or participating in rallies because they’re taking greater precautions during the pandemic than Trump and his followers, but still commented on their lack of crowds. And then too, nowhere did she mention any of the “insubstantial, frivolous” things Trump constantly does on the campaign trail, including... dancing.