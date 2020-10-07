Well, I was ready for someone like me, even if not all of America was. And I won. I remember telling myself that if I’m going to win, it has to be in my way and on my terms; I have to represent myself truly and authentically, otherwise what’s the point? From the beginning, I realized, it was never about me — it was about that little girl who I knew was watching Miss America the night I won, saying, “This year, Miss America looks like me. And I don’t have to fit into a mold or stereotype to win a certain role or position.” The little girl in me doing Indian dances in her school talent shows knew that it was never in vain.