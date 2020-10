Celebrities Are Making Hot Pink Political On Instagram

The bright pink suit, which is included in Argent’s Election Collection , marks the brand’s first-ever foray into extended sizing. (Despite currently being on backorder, it's available in sizes 0 to 24.) The proceeds for every sale of it will go toward Supermajority’s mission of emboldening women to “unapologetically give a voice to the issues that matter most to them and step into their collective power,” according to the release. It’s no wonder so many celebrities are in full support. (Others involved in the Ambition Suits You campaign include Sophia Bush, Zoe Saldana, Noor Tagouri, Katie Couric, Amy Schumer, Brooklyn Decker, and Meena Harris.) “This collection celebrates women embracing their ambition and their power,” Richards says. “Seeing women across the country wearing this beautiful pink suit and their Supermajority T-shirts as they head to the polls to vote says it all.”