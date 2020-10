Olive & June’s New Nail Kit Gave Me A Salon-Perfect Pedicure (& I Did It Myself)

It's likely that you've mastered the (reluctant) art of transforming your nails into tiny canvases of art at this point in 2020. But, even for us die-hard self-manicurists, the at-home pedicure remains an elusive chanteuse of DIY beauty treatments. That is, until today. Fresh off the launch of the chicest holiday collection in nail history, Los Angeles-based Olive & June is closing 2020 on a high note with its most requested product drop to date: a 12-piece kit that contains every tool, product, and environment you need to flawlessly paint your toes from the comfort of your own stay-at-home space — fittingly named, The Pedi System . "I would dare to say it’s the most requested item since we’ve launched the Studio Box," Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle exclusively tells Refinery29. "When we were able to give the community everything they needed for a salon-perfect mani in a box, they were like, 'Now I need everything I need for a salon-perfect pedi.'" Dare I say, they've nailed it once again? "Our motto has always been, 'everything you need, nothing you don’t,'” Gibson Tuttle adds. "I don’t want to make a product that the customer doesn’t need; I only want to create exciting, new, innovative versions of products that have never existed before." Below find a full breakdown of Olive & June's new dream nail system: including everything from a sneak-peek at what's inside to what sets it apart from other DIY-pedicure kits on the market and also how my very own at-home experience went using the goods.