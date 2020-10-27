Olive & June’s New Nail Kit Gave Me A Salon-Perfect Pedicure (& I Did It Myself)

"I firmly believe that one of the biggest issues [with at-home pedicures] is the angle of your foot — and that’s how The Posey came about," Gibson Tuttle tells us of her patent-pending, ergonomic foot rest-slash-storage container. "It's like, how do you create something that’s never been created in this world? That’s so important to me." In addition to holding all of your nail tools and goodies, the genius of The Posey is that it can be used one of two ways to achieve the perfect angle to comfortably lacquer your toes: the first way is the put the top half (aka the lid) on a flat surface and use as a ramp-style rest; option numero dos is what you're seeing in the picture below, where you can flip the lid back onto the base, secure it, and get the extra height for ultimate precision. As someone who needs glasses or contacts to function, I appreciate all the help I can get.