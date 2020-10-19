Sephora Now Offers Same-Day Delivery On Instacart

Sephora's website is already one of our favorite places to find the best beauty products without leaving our couch. Now, it's almost dangerously convenient to shop Sephora.com, as the site just announced it's offering nationwide delivery via Instacart. That means everything at Sephora — from your tried-and-true skincare favorites, to all the makeup you've been putting off trying because you want to avoid in-person shopping during the pandemic — is available for same-day delivery, sometimes as quickly as one hour after ordering.
If you're a resident of the United States or Canada, you can now find Sephora on the Instacart app, and as long as you live within a 30-minute drive of one of its locations, you can place an order and have it at your door the same day. Or, you also have the option to schedule your delivery for later in the week (at a time when you know you'll be home for immediate unboxing).
Not only do you still earn Beauty Insider points on each Sephora order you place via Instacart, but there are no additional shipping fees. Yes, you read that right: You pay the same as you would in store. So when coronavirus and election news throws you into a funk that can only be lifted with an at-home manicure or a luxurious bubble bath, you can plan for it at a moment's notice. (If you're plotting the latter, we recommend ordering a box of Oreos while you're at it.)
This past year, Instacart went from being a convenient way to shop to an essential during lockdown, while we're all trying to stay as socially distanced as possible. With most of the country in various stages of re-opening, and many of us still avoiding brick-and-mortar shopping environments whenever possible, this is a game-changer.
As if all of this wasn't enough of an incentive, the delivery service is celebrating the new partnership with a giveaway: If you shop Sephora on Instacart this week, you could be entered to win a $500 credit toward future Sephora purchases. So next time you drain your moisturizer in the morning or think you might want to try out a new shade of lipstick for your next Zoom meeting, you can add it to your Instacart and have it at your door by end of day.