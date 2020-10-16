Kendall Jenner Just Got Long Blonde Extensions & They Look Amazing

Some agree that less is more for many aspects of a beauty routine, but that's debatable when it comes to hair. Sure, a dramatic haircut is one way to transform your look, but playing around with length is equally impactful. Take Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Hailey Bieber, for example, who all recently debuted longer hair thanks to wigs and extensions.
Kendall Jenner is the latest celebrity to board the dramatic extensions train, and it's the longest we've ever seen her hair. Celebrity hairstylist Priscilla Valles, who also styled Bieber's extensions, shared a snap of her client's new look on Instagram, calling it "ethereal extensions." In the clip, Jenner posed with cool blonde tips that cascaded down her back. Tracey Cunningham was responsible for her natural-blonde color, which looked grown-out and natural against Jenner's complexion. Jen Atkin styled the extensions into a smooth blowout. Jenner immediately took her new hairstyle to work and showed it off in an at-home shoot for Givenchy.
Her new style was quickly co-signed by fans with heart eye emojis and compliments on the 'gram. "Absolute hair goddess," one fan wrote. "That's it, ladies….lighter and longer for the rest of 2020!!!" Two weeks ago, Jenner took a few potential looks for a spin and posed with platinum blonde, dirty blonde, and brunette hair on Instagram. Her current look was the clear winner and is proof that if you're considering switching up your style, the time to invest in extensions is now.