Alicia Keys Now Has Blunt Bangs — & She Looks Incredible

Alicia Keys showed off a transformational new hairstyle at last night's Billboard Music Awards. The singer-songwriter debuted waist-length hair (likely thanks to a wig or extensions) coupled with heavy blunt bangs. The overall effect was nothing short of stunning, though not at all what we were expecting.
For help in the glam department, Keys brought in celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims who was the creative force behind last night's look. You've definitely seen Sims' work before. He's styled both Regina King and Zendaya.
Her new style touches on a few different hair looks that are making a comeback this year. Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez debuted her own statement hair extensions, complete with bright-blonde pieces that grazed her waist. From a haircut perspective, bangs — be them blunt or feathered — are a breakout trend for fall. Gabrielle Union-Wade, Camila Cabello, and Bella Hadid kicked off the season with curtain bangs, and they're trending on TikTok, too.
More than just a talented musical performer and the ultimate beauty muse, Keys has also recently stepped into a founder role with her new brand, Keys Soulcare. At the end of summer, she announced that she would be releasing her own lifestyle beauty line in partnership with elf Beauty. The collection will consist of "a line of clean, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products, slated to include skin care, body care, air care, and more." Keys Soulcare will start releasing products just in time for the holiday season with the rest dropping in early 2021.
While we wait for that, we'll be searching for our own hair extensions and faux bangs in an attempt to recreate her most recent glamorous look. If we can exude half the electric energy of Keys, we'll consider it a resounding success.