Every Fenty Beauty Product Is Over 25% Off Right Now

Prime Day may be done and dusted, but the holiday sale season is just getting started. One that you shouldn't miss out on? Fenty Beauty's highly-anticipated Friends & Family event, which is taking place October 16-19.
Here's the deal: For three days only, you can score 25% off (plus free shipping) on almost every single item from Rihanna's beauty brainchild. Plus, you can get an extra 10% off your cart by entering promo code EXTRA10 at checkout. The only things you won't get a discount on? Items from her charitable foundation, plus the freshly-dropped Fenty Skin goodies. Aside from those, it's all fair game: Cushy lip glosses, hydrating foundations, fierce eyeliners, and so much more are all eligible for major savings. (And if you have more cash to flex, don't miss out on their hiding-in-plain-sight value sets, aka bundles of better-together beauty items that really get you the most bang for your buck.) Want some sale inspiration? Click through the following slides to get the shopping juices flowing.
