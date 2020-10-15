Billie Eilish Inspired Michelle Trachtenberg To Revisit A Dark Harvey Weinstein Memory

View this post on Instagram

The first time Harvey Weinstein told me I wasn't sexy enough to play a pregnant woman in one of his films, I opted out of my creepy cool Halloween costume for the year I was excited for, to "show" him, hey I can be sexy seeeee! I am personally not a fan of "sexy Halloween costumes" but that's that person's choice. I love being fun and inventive with crazy makeup and being the trick and not the treat 😜. I'm super into @billieeilish messages of feel good for yourself not for anyone else. Stay tuned for: "Costumes from the Couch" this year and warning, the makeup will be just the right amount of #extra #halloween 🎃