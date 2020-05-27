Billie Eilish’s New Short Film Addresses Body Shamers

But in her Dazed interview, she opened up about feeling uncomfortable in her own body, and being affected by the intense public scrutiny over what she wears. “If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it,” Eilish said. “People would be like, ‘You’ve changed, how dare you do what you’ve always rebelled against?’... I can’t stress it enough. I’m just wearing what I wanna wear."