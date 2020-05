Billie Eilish’s New Short Film Addresses Body Shamers

In her new film, titled "Not My Responsibility," Eilish slowly undresses, then sinks into a pool of black water, while speaking directly to the audience in a haunting voiceover. " Some people hate what I wear . Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me," she says in the video, which she posted to YouTube and her Instagram page . "Would you like me to be smaller? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet?"