Remember When Michelle Trachtenberg Looked Like This?

Twenty years ago today, July 10th 1996, Harriet The Spy opened in theaters. I was 10 years old, this was my first movie, and my dream come true. I will always be honored to have been the girl who brought #harriet to life. The time has come the walrus said.... #hts 📽🎬✏️📓🔎 "I want to see the whole world, and I want to write down everything!" ~ Harriet 💗

A photo posted by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg) on Jul 10, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT