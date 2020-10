The oddity of this season isn’t lost on former cast members Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who are being super critical of the show out of their own saltiness, but also because of the strange way the season might play out. Gunvalson teased that this season definitely would not be the same without her and Judge’s presence, hinting that fans of RHOC won’t be getting a full experience because "[the O.C. Housewives] are all fake bitches." However, a source told Us Weekly that if the full season is shorter, it would probably be because of the pandemic — not because of any drama between the ladies.