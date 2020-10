Berets, Bucket Hats & More Are Trending Thanks To Emily In Paris

Of the most popular items in the expat’s wardrobe were her Kangol bucket hats and her many berets — which are also the most affordable options from her Chanel- and Christian Louboutin-filled shelves. Searches for bucket hats increased by 342% since all 10 episodes were released on October 2, and the terms “beret hats” and “berets” collectively rose 41% compared to the week prior. (Sadly, her pink Dior newsboy cap wasn’t quite as popular.) In addition to headgear, her more accessible selection of handbags also experienced a spike in search following the show’s release. While her light pink Aldo Handful bag — which debuted in the premiere episode alongside a silk top featuring the Eiffel Tower and a snakeskin mini skirt — sold out before the show aired, searches for other Aldo-branded handbags experienced a 64% increase on Lyst. In episode seven, Emily strapped on Marc Jacobs’ Jelly Snapshot Camera Bag in hot pink, only for it to skyrocket 92% in search on Lyst. The same happened to another bag she wore later, Kate Spade’s Nicola bag in pink teddy, which sold out earlier and caused a 34% rise in online demand for Kate Spade. Maybe @EmilyInParis really is an influencer after all.