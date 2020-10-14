Berets, Bucket Hats & More Are Trending Thanks To Emily In Paris

Emily didn’t only convince people to shop for handbags and hats. Her expansive collection of skirts, ranging from an asymmetric yellow Ganni skirt to a pink denim skirt courtesy of fellow influencer Chiara Ferragni, also saw an increase in interest on Lyst. Demand for Ganni skirts skyrocketed by 289% in just 48 hours, while search for other pieces in Ferragni’s line increased by 60%. The snakeskin Ronny Kobo mini skirt that Cooper wore in the premiere also saw a 22% increase in interest for the brand on Lyst.