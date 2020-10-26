How To Be Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn For Halloween, According To Christine Quinn

“She looks cheap, but she’s expensive,” Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn tells me on a recent phone call, laughing. That’s how she describes her personal style, which has launched its own fandom after three seasons of her closet (and her take-no-shit attitude) ruling the popular Netflix series. “Apologetically chaotic comma refined,” she explains.
The real estate agent and reality TV star has gone from polarizing to inspiring on the series, which has not yet announced a season 4, after garnering a large social media following. When Quinn joined the reality series, she barely had an Instagram presence. Now, she has 1.4 million followers — a large number who Quinn treats like close friend. She shares behind-the-scenes moments from her life on Stories, which starkly contrast her highly curated couture-filled feed posts.
Quinn’s waist-length blonde hair, porcelain skin, and over-the-top outfits would make the perfect, chic last-minute Halloween costume. Yes, you could throw on a bald cap and be Brett or Jason Oppenheim (free couples' costume idea: be both), or wear a tight bandage dress and be Chrishell Stause or Heather Young, but why not go all out and channel Christine Quinn’s HBIC energy for the night?
Like so many of us Quinn — a self-described “Halloween person,” maybe thanks to her birthday’s proximity to the holiday, and her general love of dressing up for every occasion — doesn’t know exactly what she’s doing October 31 this year. Nevertheless, she does know that she’s dressing up, even if that only means taking pictures around her house. “I’m usually [dressed up as ] a slut, but that’s my everyday attire,” she says. “Sometimes I do scary stuff, not like Lindsay Lohan Mean Girls scary stuff, but sexy scary stuff, like Morticia Adams, Maleficent. But this year I was really feeling the 2000s vibes, and feeling really nostalgic, like, Oh my gosh, things were so much better back then before technology and tweets and instant pictures. So I decided to go as Christina Aguilera in the “Dirrty” music video.” A costume designer who has worked with Beyoncé is working with her on the costume.
And while we can’t all get a Beyoncé-approved designer to finalize our looks, I went for the next best thing: Christine Quinn breaking down her now instantly recognizable looks so that we can be her for Halloween. Waist-length platinum blonde wig not optional.
