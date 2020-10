How To Be Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn For Halloween, According To Christine Quinn

Like so many of us Quinn — a self-described “Halloween person,” maybe thanks to her birthday’s proximity to the holiday, and her general love of dressing up for every occasion — doesn’t know exactly what she’s doing October 31 this year. Nevertheless, she does know that she’s dressing up, even if that only means taking pictures around her house. “I’m usually [dressed up as ] a slut, but that’s my everyday attire,” she says. “Sometimes I do scary stuff, not like Lindsay Lohan Mean Girls scary stuff , but sexy scary stuff, like Morticia Adams, Maleficent. But this year I was really feeling the 2000s vibes, and feeling really nostalgic, like, Oh my gosh, things were so much better back then before technology and tweets and instant pictures. So I decided to go as Christina Aguilera in the “Dirrty” music video .” A costume designer who has worked with Beyoncé is working with her on the costume.And while we can’t all get a Beyoncé-approved designer to finalize our looks, I went for the next best thing: Christine Quinn breaking down her now instantly recognizable looks so that we can be her for Halloween. Waist-length platinum blonde wig not optional