Watch Mitch McConnell Laugh About Doing Nothing To Help Millions Of Suffering Americans

“The House passed a bill in May and this Senate went on vacation,” McGrath said, referring to the HEROES Act . McConnell, instead of responding or remaining quiet, began to chuckle. “Senator, it is a national crisis — you knew that the coronavirus wasn’t gonna end at the end of July. We knew that,” McGrath said. “If you want to call yourself a leader, you’ve got to get things done and those of us who served in the Marines, we don’t just point fingers at the other side. We get the job done.” McConnell continued laughing, before he eventually went on to blame House speaker Nancy Pelosi instead. “Look, I know how to make deals. I made three major deals with Joe Biden during the Obama era. What the problem is here is the unwillingness of the speaker to make a deal,” McConnell responded. But, what was so funny about hundreds of thousands dead Americans, Mitch?