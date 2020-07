Amy McGrath’s Victory Shows The Power Of Establishment Cash

McGrath's win did not come for lack of funding, though — 96% of her donations are from out-of-state donors, according to OpenSecrets . The former Marine fighter pilot raised over $40 million while campaigning, garnering many donations from outside of her district, and was backed by labor unions as well as many establishment Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). While she was able to pull off a victory over Booker, and an upset to the progressives backing him, many in the larger Democratic party fear that McGrath's stances will not be strong enough to beat out McConnell, who boasts a history of beating establishment Democrats.