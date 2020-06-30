Amy McGrath’s Victory Shows The Power Of Establishment Cash

McGrath is known for losing a high-profile congressional race in 2018, and has largely coasted on donations and faith from the establishment, while Booker showed the ability to build a strong coalition of people from all backgrounds ready for transforming the systems that have not been working for Kentuckians. But now that she’s won, could Booker push McGrath left and could she grow her base to get wider support from those ready to give McConnell the boot? The win in November is a long shot, but only time will tell.