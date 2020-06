Can Charles Booker Win Against Amy McGrath In The Biggest Showdown Of Primary Season?

Many have raised the alarm about voter suppression in Kentucky's primary. Voting rights experts say the state is not prepared for the high voter turnout this contest is bringing, having drastically cut the number of polling places . “Fewer than 200 polling places will be open for voters in Kentucky’s primary Tuesday, down from 3,700 in a typical election year,” The Washington Post reported last week. “Amid a huge influx in requests for mail-in ballots, some voters still had not received theirs days before they must be turned in. And turnout is expected to be higher than in past primaries because of a suddenly competitive fight for the Democratic Senate nomination.”