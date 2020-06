The differences between the two candidates run deeper than their platforms. Booker is the kind of candidate who inspires you to donate money, even if you’re broke. He is running as himself rather than as a focus-group-filtered candidate. As a Black man who grew up in the poorest part of Kentucky, Booker’s experience resonates deeply with many voters, particularly in this era of reckoning with racial injustice. So it is no wonder that in the last weeks before the primary, he has received some key endorsements, and that grassroots enthusiasm for him is soaring. McGrath, on the other hand, has made some missteps that have been called out by progressives, including her appeal to Trump supporters, in which she said McConnell hasn’t made good on Trump’s promises — implying that she would. Booker, who has been active in Black Lives Matter protests, criticized McGrath for not attending any and for not mentioning Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor — whom police killed as she slept in her own bed — by name in a recent ad.