Republicans Offer “Thoughts & Prayers” To Trump. Hope Is Contagious.

It didn’t take long for the entire internet to go nuts after President Trump announced that he’s tested positive for coronavirus. And every person on earth seems to have a reaction, a conspiracy theory, or condolences to send to the White House.
Top-tier Democrats have weighed in, even sending some pointed messages. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, tweeted, "Mr. President — if these reports are confirmed, I wish you and the First Lady well. I hope this is a wake up call that this virus is not a hoax or something cured by injecting bleach. We need a plan, not the same divisive, dangerous rhetoric." In a statement Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, "This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president."
Other Democrats have brought up the many times Trump has downplayed the virus and harmed millions of people by waving away the necessity of masks and testing. Congresswoman Nanette Barragán tweeted, "Unfortunately, POTUS' experience with COVID may determine if he changes his tune and attitude or not. If he quickly recovers & is symptom free, will he continue to mock those who wear a mask? Will he still say (re: deaths) 'it is what it is'? Or continue to downplay its danger?" Even Joe Biden tweeted for Trump’s recovery.
Yet Republicans, who have long denied COVID-19's severity under Trump’s leadership, have remained quiet about the devastating effects of the disease on the rest of the country, instead tweeting out only their hopes and prayers. "Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19,” Mitch McConnell tweeted on Friday morning. Ted Cruz also tweeted that he and his wife Heidi wish Trump and the First Lady a “full and swift recovery.”
Wishing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump a speedy recovery! 🇺🇸— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) October 2, 2020
Heidi & I are praying for a full and swift recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 2, 2020
Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020
But, of course, thoughts and prayers don't truly do anything. The coronavirus — a deadly disease that has now taken over 200,000 lives in America, alone — isn’t cured by anyone’s thoughts and prayers.
Then again, you wouldn't know that Republicans believe that science helps fight the pandemic either by the way they've been acting throughout the last several months. It was only a few weeks ago that President Trump said that the novel virus affects “virtually nobody." He also took time out of Tuesday's debate to poke fun at Biden for wearing a mask.
This kind of behavior is the main reason why this pandemic has ravaged people’s lives — leaving millions without jobs and health care at a critical time. Largely, it's been Republicans who have continuously been anti-mask, stopping bills that would provide people with adequate unemployment checks, and defending Trump for downplaying the disease. But now would be a good time for Republicans to offer more than thoughts and prayers, and instead remind their party — and their voters — to take this virus seriously, stay home, and wear a mask.
Then again, it's no wonder they're only offering meaningless platitudes since they think this whole thing is just a "hoax."